IAF Mig-21 trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, both pilots killed

New Delhi, July 29, 2022

A twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan on Thursday evening, killing both pilots, the IAF said.

The aircraft was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai yesterday evening and crashed near Barmer around 9.10 pm.

"At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries," the IAF spokesperson said on Twitter.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families.

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the spokesperson added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his deep anguish over the death of the two pilots.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," he said on Twitter.

NNN