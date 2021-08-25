IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes in Barmer, pilot ejects safely

Jaipur, August 25, 2021

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was on a training sortie, crashed in Barmer district in Rajasthan this evening, but the pilot managed to eject safely, official sources said.

"At around 1730 hrs today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely," a spokesperson for the IAF said on Twitter.

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," he added.

IANS adds:

As per the information, the IAF plane came crashing down near Matasar Bhoortiya village.

The villagers, as well as a police team, rushed to the spot to offer help.

