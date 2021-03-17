IAF Group Captain dies in MiG-21 Bison crash in Central India

New Delhi, March 17, 2021

A senior officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) died when his fighter jet, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft, met with an accident on Wednesday, official sources said.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," the spokesperson the IAF said on Twitter.

"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members," he said.

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the spokesperson added.

NNN