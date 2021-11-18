IAF chopper crash-lands in Arunachal; pilot, crew safe

Itanagar, November 18, 2021

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF), with two pilots and three crew members on board, crash-landed at Rochham helipad in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday due to a technical snag , officials said.

An official of Anjaw district said that the pilots and the crew members are safe while an engineer suffered some minor injuries.

The helicopter was doing ration sorties for the Army from Hayuliang to Rochham of Anjaw district bordering China and Myanmar.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, posted in the nearby areas, helped the IAF pilots and the crew members to move to their destination.

IANS