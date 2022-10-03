IAF aircraft scramble after bomb threat in Iranian passenger flight

New Delhi, October 3, 2022

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft were scrambled and security authorities were on alert following a bomb threat on board an Iranian passenger flight when it was in Indian airspace on Monday.

Sources said that the IAF aircraft followed the Iranian plane at a safe distance.

The Mahan Air flight, on its way from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou in China, was in Indian airspace when the airline received the bomb threat and the flight sought permission to land in delhi.

However, permission was not granted due to technical reasons and the plane was asked to land in Jaipur or Chandigarh, instead.

"IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance. The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh. However, the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of the two airports," said a source.

Sources claimed that, after a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which the aircraft continued its journey towards its destination.

All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the period when it was in Indian airspace, the source said.

IANS