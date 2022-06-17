Govt raises upper age limit for Agnipath scheme from 21 to 23 for 2022

New Delhi, June 17, 2022

The Government on Thursday raised the upper age limit from 21 to 23 for recruitment to the Armed Forces under Agnipath for the year 2022 even as protests were held by youth in many parts of the country against the new scheme.

Under the new scheme announced on June 14, the Government had fixed the entry age for recruitment to the Armed Forces as 17 1/2 to 21 years.

The increase in the upper age limit has been made in view of the fact that no recruitment was possible during the last two years.

"In the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme the entry age has been fixed as 17 ½ - 21 yrs.

"Since recruitment was not possible during the last 2 years, #GOI has decided that for 2022 only, upper age limit be relaxed to 23 yrs. #Agnipath #Agniveer," the spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.

NNN