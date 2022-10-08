Government approves creation of Weapon Systems branch in Indian Air Force

New Delhi, October 8, 2022

The Government has approved the creation of a new branch, called the Weapon Systems branch, in the Indian Air Force (IAF), in what is seen as a historic step for the force.

"The creation of WS branch would entail unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The branch would encompass operators in four specialised streams of Surface-to-Surface missiles, Surface-to-Air missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin/multi-crew aircraft, it said.

"The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the war fighting capability of the Indian Air Force," the release said.

