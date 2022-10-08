Government approves creation of Weapon Systems branch in Indian Air Force
Defence

Government approves creation of Weapon Systems branch in Indian Air Force

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, October 8, 2022

The Government has approved the creation of a new branch, called the Weapon Systems branch, in the Indian Air Force (IAF), in what is seen as a historic step for the force.

"The creation of WS branch would entail unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The branch would encompass operators in four specialised streams of Surface-to-Surface missiles, Surface-to-Air missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin/multi-crew aircraft, it said.

"The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the war fighting capability of the Indian Air Force," the release said.

NNN

Defence
Indian Air Force
IAF
Weapon Systems
New branch in IAF

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in