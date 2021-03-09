Fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion System crosses important milestone of User-Specific Tests

New Delhi, March 9, 2021

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved an important milestone in the development of the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) System by proving the land-based prototype on March 8.

The plant was operated in endurance mode and max power mode as per the user requirements, an official press release said.

The system is being developed by the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) of DRDO.

AIP has a force-multiplier effect on the lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds. Fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies, the release said.

While there are different types of AIP systems being pursued internationally, fuel cell-based AIP of NMRL is unique as the hydrogen is generated onboard.

The technology has been successfully developed with the support of industry partners L&T and Thermax. It has now reached the stage of maturity for fitment into target vessels, the release added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry for the achievement.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the teams involved in the successful development. He called upon the DRDO fraternity to come up with more such advanced technological achievements by putting in extraordinary efforts.

