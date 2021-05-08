First batch of women military police inducted into Indian Army

New Delhi, May 8, 2021

The Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMP C &S), Bengaluru today held the attestation parade of the first batch of 83 women soldiers at the Dronacharya Parade Ground.

The parade was conducted as a low-key event, observing all COVID protocols.

The Commandant of the CMP Centre & School while reviewing the parade complimented the newly attested women soldiers for their impeccable drill and congratulated them on their successful completion of the intense 61 weeks of training.

It covered all aspects related to Basic Military training, Provost training to include all forms of policing duties and management of prisoners of war, ceremonial duties and skill development to include driving and maintenance of all vehicles and signal communications.

While extolling the virtues of dedication to duty, righteousness and selfless service to the nation, he expressed confidence that the training imparted to them and the standards achieved would hold them in good stead and help them prove to be a force multiplier at their new units, located across varied terrain and operational conditions in the country.

