DRDO successfully test-fires indigenously developed laser-guided ATGMs

New Delhi, August 5, 2022

Indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) were successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army at KK Ranges with support of Armoured Corps Centre & School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday.

"The missiles hit with precision and successfully destroyed the targets at two different ranges. Telemetry systems have recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The all-indigenous Laser Guided ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA)-protected armoured vehicles. The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun, the release said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and Indian Army for the successful performance of the Laser Guided ATGMs. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of Laser Guided ATGMs.

