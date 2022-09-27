DRDO successfully flight-tests Very Short Range Air Defence System Missile

New Delhi, September 27, 2022

The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) today successfully conducted two test flights of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile.

The tests were conducted from a ground-based portable launcher at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence (MANPAD) system designed and developed indigenously by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners, it said.

"VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests," the release said.

The missile, meant for neutralizing low altitude aerial threats at short ranges, is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor. The design of the missile, including launcher, has been highly optimized to ensure easy portability.

"Both the flight tests have completely met the mission objectives," the release said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded and appreciated the efforts of DRDO and industry partners and said the new missile, equipped with modern technologies, would give further technological boost to the Armed Forces.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the entire VSHORADS team for the success.

NNN