DRDO successfully flight-tests Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet technology off Odisha coast

New Delhi, April 8, 2022

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully flight tested the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The test successfully demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system and met all the mission objectives, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The SFDR-based propulsion enables the missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds.

"The performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of range instruments like Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems deployed by ITR," the release said.

The SFDR has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful trial of SFDR. He termed it as an important milestone towards development of critical missile technologies in the country.

Complimenting the teams involved in design, development and testing, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that, with the successful trial of SFDR, the range of air-to-air missiles can be enhanced.

