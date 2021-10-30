DRDO, IAF jointly flight test Long-Range Bomb successfully

New Delhi, October 30, 2021

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) jointly flight tested the indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb (LRB) successfully from an aerial platform on Friday.

The LR Bomb, after release from the IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

"All the mission objectives were successfully met. The flight of the bomb and the performance were monitored by a number of range sensors including Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS), Telemetry and radar deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha," it said.

The LR Bomb has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a DRDO laboratory located in Hyderabad, in coordination with other DRDO laboratories.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF and other teams associated with successful flight trial and stated that this will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy in his message to the teams said that the successful flight test of the Long-Range Bomb marked an important milestone in indigenous development of this class of systems.

NNN