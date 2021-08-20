DRDO develops Advanced Chaff Technology for Indian Air Force

New Delhi, August 20, 2021

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against hostile radar threats.

Defence Laboratory Jodhpur, a DRDO laboratory, developed the advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), a Pune-based laboratory of DRDO, meeting the qualitative requirements of the IAF.

The Indian Air Force has started the process of induction of this technology after the completion of successful user trials, an official press release said.

In today’s electronic warfare, the survivability of fighter aircraft is of prime concern because of advancements in modern radar threats. To ensure the survivability of aircraft, Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) is used which provides passive jamming against Infra-Red and radar threats.

Chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats. The importance of this technology lies in the fact that a very little quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect enemy’s missiles for ensuring the safety of the fighter aircraft. The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, IAF and the industry for the indigenous development of this critical technology, terming it as one more step of DRDO towards "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" in strategic defence technologies.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the teams associated with the successful development of this advanced technology.

