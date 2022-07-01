DRDO conducts successful maiden flight of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator

New Delhi, July 1, 2022

The maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Aeronautical Test Range at Chitradurga in Karnataka today.

Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, way point navigation and a smooth touchdown.

"This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, a premier research laboratory of DRDO. It is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously.

Defence Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and said it is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft and will pave the way for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant India) in terms of critical military systems.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the teams associated in the design, development and testing of the system.

