DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR

New Delhi, March 5, 2021

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully carried out a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha this morning.

"All the sub-systems including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor performed as expected. During the test many new technologies were proven including Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology," a press release from DRDO said.

"Successful demonstration of Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage which will enable DRDO to develop long range air to air missiles. At present, such technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world. During the test, air launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation," the release said.

The performance of the missile was monitored using the data captured by Electro Optical, Radar and Telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives. The launch was monitored by senior scientists of various DRDO labs including DRDL, RCI, and HEMRL.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD R&D and Chairman, DRDO congratulated the team involved in the successful flight test, the release added.

NNN