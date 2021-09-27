DRDO carries out maiden flight test of Akash Prime missile

New Delhi, September 27, 2021

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully flight-tested a new version of the Akash missile -- Akash Prime -- from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha.

The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircrafts, in its maiden flight test after improvements, a press release from DRDO said.

In comparison to the existing Akash system, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under low temperature environment at higher altitudes. Modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system has been used for the current flight test.

"The range stations of ITR comprising of Radars, EOTS and Telemetry stations monitored the missiletrajectory and flight parameters," the release said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, Defence public sector undertakings and industry for the successful trials of Akash Prime. He stated that the successful flight test proved the competence of DRDO in design and development of world class missile systems.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful flight trial of Akash Prime missile. He said that Akash Prime would further boost the confidence of the users (Indian Army and Indian Air Force) as the Akash system is already inducted and now getting improved with more lethal missiles.

