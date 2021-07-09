DRDO and AICTE launch M. Tech. Programme in Defence Technology

New Delhi, July 9, 2021

A regular M.Tech. programme in Defence Technology has been launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to impart necessary theoretical and experimental knowledge, skill and aptitude in various defence technology areas.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, DRDO, and Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE, launched the programme during a virtual event organised by the AICTE on Thursday.

All the AICTE affiliated Institutes/Universities, IITs, NITs or private engineering institutes will be able to conduct the programme. The Institute of Defence Scientists & Technologists (IDST) will provide support to the institutes. The programme could be conducted both in online as well as offline formats.

The programme has six specialized streams -- Combat Technology, Aero Technology, Naval Technology, Communication Systems & Sensors, Directed Energy Technology and High Energy Materials Technology.

The students will also be provided opportunities to conduct their main thesis work in DRDO laboratories, Defence PSUs and Industries, an official press release said.

The programme will be helpful to students seeking opportunities in the ever-expanding defence research and manufacturing sector, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, AICTE and industries for starting the programme. He said it would help in achieving "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant India) envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Reddy hoped that the specialised programme would enable the creation of a large pool of talented workforce for the defence sector. He called upon the industry leaders to extend their support for this programme and offer opportunities to the students.

Prof Sahasrabudhe said the programme would not only generate a skilled manpower pool in defence technology but also create spin-off benefits in terms of new defence start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Bharat Forge Limited Chairman and Managing Director Babasaheb Kalyani congratulated DRDO and AICTE for initiating this programme and highlighted its importance for the creation of a talent pool for defence technology.

