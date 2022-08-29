Delhi Metro develops state-of-the-art transit facility for Indian Army in Delhi Cantonment

New Delhi, August 29, 2022

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has built a state-of-the-art "Sainik Aram Grah" (transit facility) for the Indian Army in Delhi Cantonment.

DMRC had taken a piece of land from the Indian Army near the Red Fort for the construction of the heritage line back in 2014. As per the terms of handover of land, DMRC was required to construct a Sainik Aram Grah at a location provided by the Army authorities.

The Army finalised a piece of land near the base hospital for Aramgrah in Delhi Cantonment in 2019. DMRC started construction of the facility in February 2020 (after clear land was handed over to DMRC) and the same was completed recently, a press release from Delhi Metro said.

The Aram Grah is a four-storeyed (G+3) structure consisting of 46 double-bedded rooms, four dormitories having 13 beds each and one mess. The internal furnishing and horticulture work have been done by the Army. The facility will serve both serving and retired Army personnel and their dependents, especially those visiting base hospital in connection with treatment.

The facility was inaugurated by the GOC-in-C, Western Command last Thursday.

One more such facility is being constructed at Khanpur, the release added.

