Defence services staff need to understand changing concepts of national security, says Kovind

New Delhi, August 5, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovid said on Wednesday that the concepts of national security and defence were changing amid geo-strategic and geo-political compulsions and other factors.

Addressing the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, the President said low-intensity conflicts, counter-terrorism and non-combat conflicts posed different challenges.

“There is a need to have a thorough understanding of all aspects. In these changing times, we have to think of new ways to secure our national interests and ensure our national security. This would require a fresh approach.”

He noted that during the staff course, the Student Officers would be given comprehensive inputs to help them comprehend the changing dynamics. With an understanding of the larger picture, they would be able to identify their role in various areas of national security.

“The armed forces are among the most respected entities of our great nation. They have earned the regard of their fellow citizens by untiring efforts and great sacrifices. They have rendered invaluable services to the nation during times of war and peace. They have discharged their duties with dedication and courage while facing internal and external security challenges and in times of natural calamities,” he added.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said the recent past has been very difficult for the entire humanity, with the COVID pandemic impacting all walks of life. He appreciated the outstanding grit and determination displayed by men and women of the armed forces in dealing with the situation on the borders as well as the pandemic.

"The defence personnel have been among the frontline warriors dealing with these challenges. The country appreciates their commitment and contribution," he said.

“Just as we are said to be in an era of the knowledge economy, we are also into the age of knowledge warfare. As defence professionals, the officers have to be knowledge warriors,” Kovind said.

He expressed confidence that the students’ professional learning at the college would enable them to develop the required competencies. It would equip them with the right toolkit to take on bigger challenges in the future.

“To become effective leaders of men and women, the officers would have to demonstrate excellence in personal and professional domains. Confidence, courage, endurance, integrity, humility, and simplicity would strengthen them as persons. Continuous learning of cutting-edge technologies, state-of-the-art strategies and tactics, and the latest developments would make them sound professionals,” he added.

“As you go up the ladder of growth, you will have to graduate from the level of single-service competencies to multi-domain challenges. That requires a greater understanding of joint and multi-domain operations.

“As the Armed Forces work towards greater integration, jointness and synergy will become stronger. In this context, participation by a few civil services officers and officers of the Coast Guard widens the canvas of mutual learning through this course,” he noted.

