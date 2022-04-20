Defence Ministry utilises 65.50% of Capital Acquisition Budget on domestic procurement in FY 2021-22

New Delhi, April 20, 2022

The Ministry of Defence has utilised 65.50% of the Capital Acquisition Budget on domestic procurement in FY 2021-22.

An official press release said the ministry had earmarked 64% of the Capital Acquisition Budget for the domestic industry in the financial year. At the end of FY 2021-22, it has been able to overachieve this target on indigenous procurements through the Indian Industry.

As per the preliminary expenditure report of March 2022, it has also been able to utilise 99.50% of the Defence Services Budget in FY 2021-22, the release added.

