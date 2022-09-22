Defence Ministry signs deal for dual role surface-to-surface BrahMos missile with BAPL

New Delhi, September 22, 2022

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract here today with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1700 Crore under “Buy-Indian” category.

The purchase would further impetus to self-reliance in defence production and the induction of these dual-role capable iissiles would significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets, a press release from MoD said.

BAPL is a joint venture (JV) between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks.

"This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry," the release added.

