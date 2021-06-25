Coast Guard rescues nine crew members from sinking vessel Ganga-I off Cinque Island

New Delhi, June 25, 2021

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued nine crew members from sinking vessel Ganga-I off Cinque Island on Wednesday.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said the ICG had received a distress alert from tug Ganga-I, which was located about 30 nm south-east of Port Blair.

The tug with nine crew had reportedly left Port Blair on June 22 with a barge, loaded with construction material, under tow. The vessel was scheduled to arrive at Hutbay in the early hours of June 23.

However, the vessel crew observed heavy flooding in the engine room and activated distress to alert the authorities. Due to uncontrolled flooding, the crew had abandoned the tug and took shelter onboard a barge for safety.

The ICG immediately launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation in coordination with Port Management Board (PMB), Port Blair in which ICG ships and PMB Tug "Ocean Marvel" were deployed for response. ICG ship C-146 and ICG ship C-412 on routine deployment were immediately diverted for assistance.

ICG ship Durgabai Deshmukh and Ocean Marvel sailed from Port Blair with a damage control team and de-flooding equipment for immediate assistance.

The crew of the distress vessel was rescued and is reported to be safe. However, one crew suffered a leg injury and was successfully evacuated by ICG ship C-146.

The crew was brought to Port Blair and has been shifted to G B Pant hospital for further medical management, the release added.

