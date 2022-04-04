Chief of Army Staff Gen Naravane on three-day visit to Singapore

New Delhi, April 4, 2022

General Mukund M Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), is on a three-day visit to Singaporefrom today during which he will meet the senior military and civilian leadership of the country.

General Naravane will lay a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial today.

The Army Chief is scheduled to call on the Singapore Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations, an official press release said.

The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base, the release added.

