Cabinet approves procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force

New Delhi, September 9, 2021

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space S. A., Spain for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

An official press release said the C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonnes capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF.

The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo, it said.

According to the release, 16 of the aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by the Tata consortium within ten years of signing of the contract.

"This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. All fifty-six aircraft will be installed with indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. The project will give a boost to aerospace ecosystem in India wherein several MSMEs spread over the country will be involved in manufacturing of parts of the aircraft," the release said.

"The programme will provide major boost to the `Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ of the Government as it offers a unique opportunity for the Indian Private Sector to enter into technology intensive and highly competitive aviation Industry. The project will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports," it said.

"A large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aero structure are scheduled to be manufactured in India.

"The programme will act as a catalyst in employment generation in the aerospace ecosystem of the country and is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3,000 indirect jobs and an additional 3,000 medium skill employment opportunities with more than 42.5 lakh man hours of work within the aerospace and defence sector of India. It will involve development of specialized infrastructure in form of hangars, buildings, aprons and taxiway.

"During the process of manufacturing in India, it is expected that all the suppliers of Tata consortium who will be involved in special processes will gain and maintain globally recognized National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) accreditation," it said.

Before completion of deliveries, ‘D’ Level servicing facilities (MRO) for C-295MW aircraft are scheduled to be set up in India. It is expected that this facility will act as a regional MRO hub for various variants of C-295 aircraft.

In addition, the OEM will also discharge its offset obligations through direct purchase of eligible products and services from Indian offset partners, giving further boost to the economy, the release said.

"This programme is a unique initiative of Government of India to strengthen indigenous capabilities and boost ‘Make in India’," it added.

