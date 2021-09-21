Army helicopter crashes in Udhampur district of J&K

Jammu, September 21, 2021

An army helicopter crashed on Tuesday in Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir, injuring both the pilot and the co-pilot.

"Today during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Two pilots have been injured and evacuated to the hospital. Further update follows," the army said in a statement issued to the media.

Police sources said locals reported that they saw a helicopter going down in the forested Patnitop area of Udhampur district. The same sources said the crashed helicopter belonged to the army.

"Rescue teams have reached the spot. The pilot and the co-pilot have been injured in this crash and they are being shifted to the hospital," police sources said.

IANS