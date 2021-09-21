Army chopper crashes in J&K; Pilot, co-pilot succumb to injuries
The scene in Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir, where an army helicopter crashed on September 21, 2021.Nisar Malik /IANS
Defence

Jammu, September 21, 2021

The pilot and the co-pilot of a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army succumbed to their injuries after it crash landed during a training sortie in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A defence statement said here: "Both the pilots were critically injured during the helicopter crash landing, evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but later succumbed to their injuries."

The two pilots were shifted in critical condition to the army hospital where they succumbed, reports said.

The helicopter crash landed in the forested area near Patnitop in Udhampur district.

