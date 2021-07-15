147 additional Indian Army women officers granted permanent commission

New Delhi, July 15, 2021

An additional 147 Indian Army women officers have been granted permanent commission (PC) following a landmark judgement of the Supreme Court.

A Special Number 5 Selection Board was constituted in September 2020 for screening women officers and results were declared in November 2020. In March 2021, the Supreme Court had directed to reconsider some cases of women officers who were not granted Permanent Commission by laying down revised parameters.

Consequently, 147 more Women Officers are being granted PC, taking the total to 424 out of the 615 officers considered. Results of a few officers have been withheld for administrative reasons and awaiting the outcome of the clarification petition filed in the Supreme Court, an official press release said.

All these women officers would undergo special training courses and challenging military assignments to empower them for higher leadership roles in the Indian Army. A batch of 33 women officers completed the Mid-Level Tactical Orientation Course from Army War College, Mhow recently, the release said.

According to the release, all women officers who were considered in this Special Number 5 Selection Board and not granted PC, will be eligible for pension subject to serving for a minimum of 20 years in service. Some women officers who have already served for 20 years have been released with a pension, while others will be allowed to continue to serve till 20 years and would be released with a pension.

PC to women officers in junior batches has also commenced from December 2020, in which they are considered in their 10th year of service.

