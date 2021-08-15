13 days after helicopter crash, body of one pilot recovered

Jammu, August 15, 2021

The body of one of the two pilots of the helicopter that crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam was recovered on Sunday after 13 days.

Officials said that, after 13 days of extensive search, the body of one of the two missing pilots of a helicopter of Indian Army's aviation corps which crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in the Basohli area of Kathua has been found on Saturday.

The pilot was identified as Lt Col A. S. Baath. There was no trace of the remains of the other pilot yet.

The Army had intensified search operations for the pilots and helicopter which had crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam with the Submarine Rescue Unit of Indian Navy flown in to explore digitally located wreckage at depth of approximately 80-100 meters, the officials said.

The Indian Air Force also lifted the heavy equipment from Visakhapatnam to Pathankot for speeding up the underwater search.

The Army, the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force, NDRF, Ranjit Sagar Dam Authority and district authorities continued the search for the second pilot.

IANS