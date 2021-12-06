11th edition of Exercise Ekuverin between India and Maldives to be held at Kadhdhoo Island from Dec 6-19

New Delhi, December 6, 2021

An Indian army contingent has left for the 11th edition of Exercise Ekuverin between India and the Maldives, which will be conducted at Kadhdhoo island in the Maldives from December 6-19.

The exercise will enhance synergy and inter-operability between the Armed Forces of both the nations in terms of understanding transnational terrorism both on land and at sea, conducting counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations and sharing best military practices and experiences, an official press release said.

Besides rigorous training, the joint military excercise will also include cultural and sports activities to enhance defence cooperation and bilateral relations, it said.

"The exercise will go a long way in strengthening India’s relations with Maldives amidst emerging security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region," the release added.

