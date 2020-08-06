Defence Institute of Advanced Technology wins first prize in Smart India Hackathon-2020

New Delhi, August 6, 2020

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) Pune, an autonomous organization under the Department of Defence Research & Development (DRDO), has won the first prize in the Smart India Hackathon (SIH)-2020 that was held recently.

The 36-hour non-stop digital product building competition was a national level competition for software edition organized jointly by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) held from August 1-3 at Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology (NIET), Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with the participants in a live event.

The DIAT student team “Age of Ultron” of six members under the guidance of Dr Sunita Dhavale won the first prize with a cash component of Rs 1 Lakh for solving problem statement MS331 in the category of software posed by the Madhya Pradesh Government. The team provided the solution titled “Drishti” for the face, expression and gesture recognition using Artificial Intelligence.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy congratulated the DIAT Team on winning the award for the consecutive second time.

NNN