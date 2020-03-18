Dedicated teams to monitor COVID-19 quarantine facilities

New Delhi, March 18, 2020

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan today directed health officials to form dedicated teams to visit COVID-19 quarantine facilities to assess and monitor them on a regular basis.

The Minister passed the instructions while chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry, MS/Director of Central Government Hospitals such as Safdarjung, Dr RML Hospital and AIIMS here.

At the outset, he appreciated the various actions being undertaken in close coordination with various ministries at the central level, States as well as Indian embassies abroad. He also lauded the States for active surveillance, effective contact tracing and their preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19.

The Minister reviewed the preparedness regarding hospital management such as OPD blocks, availability of testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPEs), medicines, and adequate isolation wards. He directed hospitals to ensure adequate availability of protective gear for all healthcare workers.

He was informed that adequate quantity of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), masks, sanitizers, handheld thermometers etc., are being procured and provided to the designated places as per demand along with maintaining the stock to address any future demand.

Harsh Vardhan reviewed in detail the quarantine facilities for the evacuees including the ones at the airports/other key transit points, in terms of segregation of passengers, transportation to the quarantine facilities, health check-ups etc.

The Health Minister has directed for teams to be deputed to regularly inspect and monitor the quarantine facilities to ensure that the necessary amenities and facilities are being provided. The Minister said he will review it every day. The situation was being reviewed with the respective States/UTs, he added.

Highlighting the critical importance of effective communication as a tool of crisis management, he called for multi-media communication campaigns that would focus on different aspects such as preventive measures, busting myths, equipping the masses with information on guidelines, advisories, testing labs, etc.

NNN