Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 53

New Delhi, March 5, 2020

The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi in the last week of February has risen to 53 even as normalcy is returning to the area.

Till now, the maximum number of 44 deaths has been reported from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital which is in the vicinity of the violence-hit areas.

GTB Hospital's Medical Director Sunil Kumar said: "Most of the deceased were young, in the age group between 20 and 40. Out of the 44 dead, only one was female."

He also said that 298 patients have been treated so far at the hospital.

Three deaths have been reported from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and five from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The violence which hit the national capital for over three days started on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and then took on a communal hue.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to carry out an investigation into the violence.

IANS