DDMA allows reopening of Delhi hotels, weekly markets on trial basis

New Delhi, August 19, 2020

Hotels in the national capital were on Wednesday allowed to reopen while gyms will remain closed amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the weekly markets will reopen on a trial basis.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had presented a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor about reopening hotels and weekly markets in view of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The decision of the AAP government was rejected by Baijal back then.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in its recent proposal to the L-G had said that in accordance with the Centre's 'Unlock' guidelines, it has the right to decide on allowing such establishments in Delhi to reopen. The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is "frequently deteriorating", but hotels, gyms and weekly markets have been allowed there.

It had sought to know from the L-G why Delhiites are being stopped from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing in the national capital.

IANS