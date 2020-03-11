D K Shivakumar appointed as President of Karnataka Congress

New Delhi, March 11, 2020

The Congress today appointed former Karnataka Minister and its chief troubeshooter in the state, D K Shivakumar, as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Shivakumar succeeds Dinesh Gundu Rao.

A press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal said Congress President Sonia Gandhi had also approved the appointment of Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkholi and Saleem Ahammed as Working Presidents of the KPCC.

M Narayanaswamy, MLC, will be the party's chief whip in the Karnataka Legislative Council and Ajay Singh, MLA, the chief whip in the Legislative Assembly.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and the Leader of Opposition.

