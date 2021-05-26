Cyclone Yaas makes landfall south of Balasore on north Odisha coast

Kolkata, May 26, 2021

Cyclone Yaas over northwest Bay of Bengal began crossing the north Odisha coast, to the south of Balasore this morning as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximun sustained wind speed of 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph.

"As per the latest observations, the landfall process has commenced. The system would cross north Odisha coast to the south of Balasore during next 3 hours as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 130 -140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph," a bulletin issued at 1030 hours by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Red Message for the Odisha and West Bengal coasts said Yaas had moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST close to north Odisha coast, near latitude 21.2°N and longitude 87.3°E, about 45 km north-northeast of Dhamra, 40 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 60 km southwest of Digha (West Bengal).

The Cyclone is being tracked by the surface meteorological observatories on the Odisha and West Bengal coasts as well as by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip.

As per the observations at 0830 hrs IST of today, Balasore reported wind speed of 83 kmph, Chandbali- 56 kmph, Paradip – 44 kmph, Digha – 44 kmph and Bhubaneswar- 33 kmph.

Chandbali reported 28.8 cm of rainfall during the past 24 hours ended 0830 hours, Kendrapara – 25.1 cm and Jagatsinghpur – 22.6 cm.

The bulletin said light to moderate rainfall would occur at many places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Keonjhargarh districts of Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm or more) at isolated places.

There will be heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh today and heavy falls at isolated places in north interior Odisha tomorrow.

In West Bengal, there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places today, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at a few places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Bankura and South 24 Parganas.

There will be heavy falls tomorrow at isolated places over Purulia, Nadia, Murshidabad, east Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Haldia, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts tday and heavy rain at isolated places in Jhargram, west Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, west Bardhaman, Bhirbhum, Malda, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri tomorrow.

Rainfall is also forecast over the next two days in Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya.

According to the bulletin, gale winds, with speed reaching 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, are prevailing over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Odisha coast and adjoining West Bengal coast, including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore districts of Odisha and East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

Gale winds with speed reaching 90-100 kmph, gusting 110 kmph, are prevailing along and off West Bengal coast, including East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

The bulletin said squally winds, with speed reaching 100-110 kmph, gusting 120 kmph, would prevail over Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha and Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal till noon today.

Gale winds, with speed reaching 60-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, would prevail over Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts of Odisha till noon today. Wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, would prevail over remaining interior districts of north Odisha and Bankura, Purulia, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Burdhaman districts of West Bengal during the same period.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph would prevail over Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh districts of Odisha, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal and Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

Squally winds are also expected over southeast Jharkhand and southwest Jharkhand from tonight till tomorrow forenoon.

The bulletin said sea conditions would be phenomenal over northwest Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha–West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts and high to very high over adjoining westcentral Bayof Bengal and rough to very rough along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast till today afternoon.

Tidal waves of height 2-3 metres above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low-lying areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and about 2 metres above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low-lying areas of Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Districts around the time of landfall.

After the landfall the system is very likely to move northwestwards across interior districts of Odisha and weaken gradually. It is likely to maintain the intensity of a Cyclonic Storm till early morning tomorrow and thereafter weaken gradually into a depression over Jharkhand.

NNN