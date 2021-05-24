Cyclone Yaas likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts around noon of May 26

New Delhi, May 24, 2021

Cyclone Yaas over eastcentral Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts, between Paradip and Sagar Island near Balasore, around noon on May 26.

In a bulletin issued at 2030 hours today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Yaas (pronounced as "Yass") had moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 12 kmph during the past six hours, and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST near latitude 17.1°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 710 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 450 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 550 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 540 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the bulletin said.

Under its influence, there will be light to moderate rainfall at many places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh today, with heavy falls at isolated places, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places tomorrow.

In coastal Odisha, the IMD said, light to moderate rainfall would occur at many places today, with heavy falls at isolated places. There would be heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore districts and heavy over Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj districts tomorrow; heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh on May 26; and heavy rainfall at isolated places in north interior Odisha on May 27.

The bulletin said there would be light to moderate rainfall at most places over West Bengal and Sikkim today, with heavy falls at isolated places over coastal districts. There could be heavy to very heavy rainfall over Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas districts tomorrow.

According to it, there will very likely be extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Purulia, Bankura,Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata , North 24 Parganas, Bhirbhum and heavy falls at isolated places over Nadia, Murshidabad, Darjeeling Districts on May 26. There is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Malda, Darjeeling, Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim and heavy rain at a few places over Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Bhirbhum and Murshidabad on May 27.

Rainfall is also forecast at isolated places in Jharkhand, in most places in Bihar and at most places in Assam and Meghalaya during May 26-28.

According to the bulletin, squally winds, with speed reaching 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, will prevail over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next six hours.

Gale winds, with speed reaching 90 - 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, are prevailing over major parts of central North Bay of Bengal and would decrease gradually from tomorrow afternoon, it said.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are prevailing over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off north Andhra Pradesh--Odisha--West Bengal--Bangladesh coasts. They would increase gradually, becoming 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, over Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Puri districts of Odisha and East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal from tomorrow afternoon.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, would prevail over Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha and Howrah, Hooghly and 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal during the same period.

They would further increase becoming gale winds, with speed 60-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, from the early hours of May 26 over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal and north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

They would gradually increase further, becoming 90-100, gusting to 110 kmph from early hours of tomorrow, becoming 120-130, gusting to 140 kmph, by tomorrow night and increase thereafter, becoming 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, over northwest Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal and north Odisha, including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts of Odisha; 100-120 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, over Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal from the early hours of May 26.

Gale winds, with speed reaching 80-90 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, would prevail over Puri, Cuttack, Khurda and Jajpur districts of Odisha and Jhargram, West Medinipur and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal during the same period.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 60-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, would prevail over Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts of Odisha and Bankura, Purulia, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Burdwan districts of West Bengal from the early hours of May 26.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, would prevail over Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh districts of Odisha, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal and Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

Squally winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are very likely to prevail over south Jharkhand from May 26 forenoon and increase gradually becoming 90-120 kmph, gusting to 130 kmph, over southeast Jharkhand and 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, over southwest Jharkhand during the evening and night of May 26.

Squally winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are expected over Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh and Deogarh districts of Odisha and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankuda and Purulia districts of West Bengal on May 27.

Sea condition is high to very high over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to become very high to phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal, north Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh--Odisha–West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during May 25-26.

The bulletin advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal during May 24-25 and into north Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh--Odisha--West Bengal--Bangladesh coasts from May 24-26.

Those who are out in the deep sea of north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal have been advised to return to the coast.

Tidal waves of height 2-4 metres above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low-lying areas of Medinipur, Balasore, Bhadrak and about two metres above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low lying low laying areas of South 24 Parganas, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts around the time of landfall.

The bulletin warned of likely damages in the coastal districts of North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining interior districts of these states, including destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses; some damage to pucca houses; potential threat from flying objects; bending/uprooting of power and communication poles; damage to kutcha and pucca roads; flooding of escape routes; disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems; widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds; and blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

Among other things, the bulletin advised evacuation of people from coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha and judicious regulation of rail and road traffic. People in the affected areas should remain indoors, it added.

