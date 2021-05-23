Cyclone Yaas expected to cross Odisha-Bengal coasts on May 26 evening: IMD

New Delhi, May 23, 2021

The depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal is expected to turn into a very severe cyclonic storm, Yaas, and cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands by the evening of May 26.

A bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression had moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs of today near latitude 16.2°N and longitude 89.9°E, about 590 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 570 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 670 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 650 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

"It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May morning.

"It is very likely to cross north Odisha - West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the bulletin said.

The IMD said that, under the influence of the system, there would be light to moderate rainfall at most places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with heavy to very heavy places at isolated places on May 23-24.

There would be light to moderate rainfall at many places over Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in the north coastal districts, on May 25, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Keonjhar on May 26. There was likely to be heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in north interior Odisha on May 27.

The bulletin said there could be isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal districts of Odisha during May 25 and 26.

The bulletin said there would be light to moderate rainfall at most places over West Bengal and Sikkim, with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts on May 25; extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Nadia, Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Bhirbhum; and heavy falls at isolated places over Murshidabad, Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur Districts on May 26.

There would likely be heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Malda and Darjeeling, Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim and heavy rain at a few places over Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Bhirbhum and Murshidabad on May 27, it said.

The bulletin also said that there would be rainfall over Jharkhand on May 26 and 27, over Bihar on May 27 and over Assam and Meghalaya on May 26 and 27.

"Squally wind speed reaching 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over and around Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea & adjoining eastcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal during next 06 hours. It is very likely to increase becoming 55–65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea from tonight.

"It is very likely to increase further becoming gale wind speed reaching 70 to 80 gusting to 90 kmph over major parts of central Bay of Bengal from 24th forenoon for subsequent 12 hours and would decrease gradually thereafter.

"Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha – West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts from 24th evening. It would increase gradually becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 25th evening. It would further increase becoming gale wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 26th early hours over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal & north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts. It would gradually increase further becoming 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph from 26th morning and increase thereafter becoming 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph at the time of landfall till 26th afternoon.

" Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over south Jharkhand from on 26th noon and increase gradually becoming 100-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph during 26th evening / night.

"Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely over north interior districts of Odisha, interior districts of Gangetic West Bengal during 26th evening to 27th morning.

"Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 23rd & 24th May, High to very High / Phenomenal over major parts of central Bay of Bengal, north Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha – West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts during 24th – 26th May.

Tidal waves of 1- 2 meter height very likely to inundate low lying areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 23rd & 24th May," the bulletin said.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into southeast & east central Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands during May 23-24, into central Bay of Bengal from May 23-25 and into north Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal – Odisha – Bangladesh coasts from May 24-26.

Those who are out in the deep sea of north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal were advised to return to the coast.

