Cyclone Nivar likely to intensify and cross TN, Puduchery coasts on Wednesday evening

New Delhi, November 24, 2020

Cyclone Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on Wednesday evening.

The cyclone had moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST today over southwest Bay of Bengal near about 410 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November 2020 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," it said.

The bulletin said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity were very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24-26 and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema during on November 25-26 and Telangana during November 26-27.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur & Perabalu districts) today and Kadalur, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu to Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal districts tomorrow and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema (Nellore and Chittoor districts) on November 25-26 and over Telangana on November 25-26.

The bulletin said gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph, is prevailing over southwest Bay of Bengal. It would further increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over the southwest Bay of Bengal from November 25 morning for the subsequent 18 hours.

Squally wing speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is prevailing along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast and over Gulf of Mannar. It will gradually increase and become 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph along and off coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram & Chengalpattu districts; 80-90 gusting to 100 kmph very likely over Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallaur districts) during forenoon to night of November 25.

Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is very likely over adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off South Andhra Pradesh (Nellore & Chittoor districts), Gulf of Mannar and along and off districts of south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu during forenoon to night of November 25.

The bulletin said the sea condition is high over southwest Bay of Bengal and rough to very rough along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh coasts and over Gulf of Mannar. It would gradually become very high over southwest Bay of Bengal from tonight.

The sea condition would be very high over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts and high along and off south Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and also over Gulf of Mannar tomorrow.

Tidal waves of about 1m height above the astronomical tide are very likely to inundate the low lying areas of north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near the place of landfall, the bulletin said.

The bulletin advised fishermen advised not to venture into southwest & adjoining west-central & southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during November 24-25.

Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast and avoid the above sea area.

The bulletin said coastal hutment dwellers should be moved to safer places. People in affected areas should remain indoors, the bulletin said, adding that movement in motor boats was unsafe.

