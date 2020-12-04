Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression over Gulf of Mannar

New Delhi, December 4, 2020

Cyclone Burevi has weakened into a deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar, close to Ramanathapuram district coast in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

In a bulletin issued at 0800 hours today, the IMD said the deep depression had remained practically stationary during the past three hours and lay centered at 0530 hours over Gulf of Mannar near latitude 9.1°N and longitude 78.6°E, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban and 160 km northeast of Kanniyakumari.

The associated wind speed is about 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph, the bulletin said.

"The deep depression is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts during next 06 hours with wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph. It is very likely to weaken further into a depression (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) during next 12 hours," it said.

The bulletin said heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at a few places very likely over south Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe during the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours, it said.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on December 4.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely during the next six hours along and off south Tamil Nadu coast (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts) and it will gradually decrease to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by today evening.

Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off south Kerala coast (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah districts) during the next 24 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over Lakshadweep and Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

The bulletin said sea condition would be rough to very rough over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off south Tamilnadu, west Sri Lanka coasts during the next 12 hours and rough to very rough over Comorin Area, adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala coast by today evening.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast and north Sri Lanka coasts during the next 12 hours and along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

NNN