Cyclone Amphan hits Bengal, causes widespread damage in Odisha

New Delhi, May 20, 2020

Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal this afternoon after causing widespread damage in the coastal districts of Odisha and triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by gale-force winds in both states.

"Amphan is crossing West Bengal coast between Digha and Hatiya across Sunderban. Half of eye has entered the land. The entire eye will over land within the next one hour," a bulletin issued at 1730 hours by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said Amphan (pronounced Um-pun) lay centred at 163 hours IST as a very severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 21.8N and longitude 88.25E, about 15 km northeast of Sagar Island, 80 km nearly south of Kolkata, 80 km east-northeast of Digha and 205 km west-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

At that time, the intensity near the centre of the cyclone was 150-160 kmph, gusting to 175 kmph.

The system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards with a wind speed of 150-160 kmph, gusting to 175 kmph, during the next two hours, the bulletin said.