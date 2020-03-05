Curfew re-imposed in Shillong as youth is stabbed

Shillong, March 5, 2020

Curfew was reimposed in the Meghalaya capital and adjoining areas on Thursday night even as a 21-year-old non-tribal youth was stabbed here by unidentified assailants, officials said.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri reimposed the curfew from 9 p.m. in Shillong and its adjoining areas after several hours of relaxation. The curfew will continue till 5 a.m. on Friday.

According to the police, the fresh incident of stabbing has brought further fear among the people, specially the non-tribals, as it occured at a time when normalcy is limping back to Shillong and adjoining areas. Police are yet to identify the attackers who stabbed the 21-year-old youth. The injured was shifted to the hospital.

The security forces continue to maintain a strict vigil in different areas of the hill state following clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

On Friday and Saturday, three people were killed and many injured in ethnic clashes and attacks by rival groups in East Khasi Hills district and adjoining areas.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma ordered an inquiry into these incidents. "A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The district and police administration have ensured that enough security personnel were put in place in the affected areas," he said.

Opposition Congress and other political parties have criticised the National People's Party led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government for "its failure to deal with the ethnic situation".

Following a massive agitations by various local groups and political parties, the Meghalaya Assembly on December 19 last year had unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to promulgate the ILP in the remaining areas of the state to keep the entire state out of the purview of the CAA, but the Union Home Ministry is yet to issue the statutory notification in this regard.

IANS