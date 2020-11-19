Curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am from Friday

Gandhinagar, November 19, 2020

With the rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection during and after the Diwali celebrations in Ahmedabad, the authorities have decided to impose curfew during the night in Ahmedabad city from 9 pm to 6 in the morning.

After more than three months, the total number of coronavirus infection cases are on the rise in Gujarat, where once again more than 1300 cases are detected daily.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday, after intense discussions, have given the go-ahead for the Ahmedabad civic authorities to take steps to curb the outbreak.

Following that, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to impose a curfew in the city from 9 in the evening to 6 in the morning. According to the decision, only emergency and medical services will be allowed to function during the curfew hours.

"After considering all the aspects and as a precautionary measure, the state government has decided to impose curfew from 9 in the evening to 6 in the morning in Ahmedabad city from Friday. This decision will apply till further orders," said R K Gupta, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), forest and environment department of Gujarat government, who has also been appointed as a special officer for the Ahmedabad COVID-19 situation.

"Moreover, we have added 800 beds in the city's hospitals, where 400 beds have been added in Ahmedabad Cancer Hospital and Kidney Hospital, whereas 400 beds have been added in the Sola Civil hospital. We are also planning to add another 100 beds in adjoining areas like Gandhinagar, Sabarmati, Chandkheda, Motera and others," added Gupta.

The authorities have also facilitated 400 more beds in city's private hospitals. Apart from that, twenty more ambulances have been allocated for the 108 services on top of the existing 20 for the city. A decision to assign 300 doctors and 300 medical students for the city has also been taken.

IANS