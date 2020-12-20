CRPF trooper injured in militant attack in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, December 20, 2020

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured in a militant attack in J&K's Anantnag district on Sunday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a party of the security forces in Achabal area of Anantnag in the evening.

"One CRPF jawan sustained splinter injuries in this attack. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

"The area has been surrounded for searches," a police officer said.

IANS