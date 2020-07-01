CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terror attack in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 1, 2020

One CRPF head constable and a civilian were killed while three other security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF party at Sopore in North Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to details, terrorists fired on the CRPF party drawing an instant retaliation.

"One head constable succumbed to his injuries, three more are injured and stable," Inspector General, CRPF Rajesh Kumar told IANS.

The injured CRPF personnel have been rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

This is the second attack on the CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party, killing three CRPF personnel.

IANS