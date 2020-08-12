CRPF officer critical after shooting himself in Srinagar

Srinagar, August 12, 2020

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector was shifted to hospital on Wednesday in a critical condition after he reportedly shot himself in Srinagar.

Police sources said CRPF Inspector, identified as M. Damodar of 141 battalion, shot himself in Srinagar city with his service rifle.

"He has been shifted to hospital in a critical condition. The details of the incident are being ascertained", sources said.

IANS