CRPF HQ sealed till Monday for sanitisation after driver tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi, May 3, 2020

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters here have been sealed for sanitisation till Monday after a bus driver of the paramilitary wing tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), an official said on Sunday.

The largest paramilitary force's headquarters based in south Delhi's CGO complex was sealed on Saturday soon after the driver's COVID-19 report was received.

The driver, who has been employed at the CRPF headquarters for several years, was tested after he exhibited some symptoms of the deadly virus.

"Soon after a bus driver was found positive, the CRPF headquarters were closed for sanitisation. The headquarters' building will be opened after the sanitisation drive is over. The drive will be done in the premises on Monday," CRPF DIG M. Dhinakaran told IANS.

Earlier, as many as 135 personnel of the CRPF's 31st Battalion based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III here had tested positive for the virus.

With this fresh case, the total count of CRPF personnel affected with the virus touched 137 across the country.

A 55-year-old sub-inspector of the 3.5 lakh strong paramilitary force had succumbed to coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

As many as 480 personnel were tested from the 31st Battalion for COVID-19. Of the 458 test reports out so far, 135 tested positive and 323 negative from the battalion.

The 31st Battalion is one of the largest contingents of CRPF.

