CPCB asks NCR states to take immediate steps to control air pollution

New Delhi, January 1, 2021

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked the pollution control boards and other agencies in the states in the National Capital Region (NCR) to take immediate and effective steps to control air pollution.

The CPCB has been reviewing air quality and the meteorological scenario in Delhi-NCR on a continuous basis, an official press release said on Thursday.

As per the forecast received from India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ventilation conditions were likely to slow down in Delhi causing poor dispersion of pollutants due to which, AQI is predicted to be in Very Poor category in the coming days.

In view of the deteriorating air quality and likely increase in activities during New Year celebrations, CPCB had issued an order on December 23 directing Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and SPCBs in NCR states -- Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan -- to ensure that hot mix plants and stone crushers remained closed all the time till January 2. The frequency of mechanized cleaning of roads and water sprinkling was to be increased particularly on the road stretches with high dust generation potential.

The CPCB said that it should be ensured that guidelines/standard operating procedures for dust mitigation at construction sites were strictly adhered to. In case of violations, strict action should be taken against the violators like the imposition of penalty/ temporary stoppage of construction activities. Agencies must ensure compliance of orders of the Courts and National Green Tribunal regarding banning of sale and use of firecrackers.

As per NGT order dated October 15, 2019, in the matter of Utkarsh Panwar Vs. Central Pollution Control Board, all brick kilns in NCR are already closed.

CPCB has deployed 50 teams for field inspections in Delhi –NCR (with special emphasis on hotspots) since October 15 this year, to assess the ground level scenario and ensure enforcement of mitigation measures for control of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. These teams have been visiting pollution hotspots and other areas in Delhi NCR region and reporting the violations of various guidelines/norms by posting these on the SAMEER App.

DPCC, SPCBs of NCR states and various central and state agencies have been requested to take effective steps immediately which will help in controlling pollution.

NNN