COVID testing capacity to be strengthened to conduct 10 lakh tests a day, says Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, July 16, 2020

COVID testing capacity will be strengthened to conduct 10 lakh tests per day, Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD Block of AIIMS, New Delhi along with Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS (HFW), the Minister expressed happiness at the OPD being named after the renowned freedom fighter and the first Health Minister of the country.

Elaborating on the country’s collective efforts against COVID-19, he said, “Gradually, we are moving in the direction to win the battle against the pandemic. Less than 2% of the COVID affected patients are admitted in ICUs. Our lab network has been strengthened. We have had exponential growth in the number of labs which have grown from one in January 2020 to 1234 today. As on date, we have tested more than 3.26 samples per day."

He said the capacity will be further enhanced to 10 lakh tests per day in the coming 12 weeks. This will be matched with progressively increasing recovered cases and the steadily increasing gap between recovered and active cases (2,81,668).

This signifies that the measures taken as part of the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach under the ‘Whole of Government’ strategy was showing positive results.

Harsh Vardhan also asked AIIMS Director and other officials to expedite the operationalisation of the Mother and Child Block, Elderly Block and Surgery Block at the earliest. He urged officials and Heads of Departments to undertake detailed and collective brainstorming sessions in each department to assess and analyse the innovative steps that can be taken for ensuring that all the patients who come to AIIMS New Delhi get the best quality of healthcare. “There must be zero tolerance for poor/substandard quality of care and towards patients’ inconvenience”, he said.

Chaubey thanked the entire team involved in the construction of the state-of-the-art New OPD building and expressed the hope that it will boost the patient care facilities. People in every nook and corner of the country have faith in AIIMS Delhi, as it provides the best quality of care. AIIMS should keep this glorious tradition intact.

The ministers inspected some of the OPDs and interacted with patients to take stock of the facilities.

Built on an area of approximately 6300 sqm, RAK OPD is the largest known OPD in India. The new RAK OPD Block also has SMART Lab, built at the cost of Rs 15 crore. This connects the various analyzers and technologies in a single integrated workflow.

Here, the pre-analytics, analytics and post analytics are all physically connected by a robotic track and are seamlessly integrated by technology. It has a capacity of expansion up to 2 lakh tests per day, with a handling capacity of more than 10000 patients per day. It is one of the largest such track-based laboratory automation installations across the Asia Pacific and has been commissioned in less than one year.

