COVID: India tests more than 5 lakh samples for 2nd day in a row, Case Fatality Rate falls to 2.25%

New Delhi, July 28, 2020

India has created and maintained a new high of testing more than 5 lakh COVID-19 in a single day over two consecutive days and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has fallen progressively to 2.25% at present.

An official press release said this was the outcome of the combined and focused efforts of Union and State/UT Governments on aggressive testing as the first important step in the early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases.

On July 26, a total of 5,15,000 samples were tested and 5,28,000 samples the next day.

The graded and evolving response resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing network in the country, and the cumulative testing as on date has crossed 1.73 crore. The Tests Per Million has further improved to 12,562.

The testing capacity of India has received another boost with the induction of three high throughput testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata that were inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. The testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened with 1,310 labs at present, 905 labs in the government sector and 405 in the private sector. These include Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 668 (Govt: 407 + Private: 261); TrueNat based testing labs: 537 (Govt: 467 + Private: 70); CBNAAT based testing labs: 105 (Govt: 31 + Private: 74).

Meanwhile, with the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) progressively falling and currently at 2.25%, India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

"This achievement was a result of effective implementation of containment strategy combined with house-to-house surveys, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach. It ensured that hospitals were left unburdened with supervised home isolation for the asymptomatic patients," the release said.

"Under the guidance of the Central government, State/UT governments focused on reducing the fatalities by effectively managing the severe cases and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to a decrease in the CFR across the country. The CFR was around 3.33% in mid-June.

"The ramped-up three-tier hospital infrastructure along with prompt and seamless patient management has helped consistent increase in the recoveries. For the fifth day in a row, India has seen more than 30,000 recoveries per day.

"The focused efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on early detection and isolation along with handholding of States/UTs by the expert teams of AIIMS, New Delhi for efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases and periodic visits of central teams, have borne results with continuously improving Recovery Rate.

"The Recovery Rate has seen a sharp increase from around 53% in mid-June to more than 64% as on today. With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 9,52,743.

"With improving daily recovery number, the gap between the recovered cases and the active cases is also persistently increasing. Presently, it is 4,55,755. This means the actual active caseload is 4,96,988 and all are under medical supervision," the release added.

NNN